The Latest: Independent autopsy for man shot by police

This Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 photo released by the Fulton County Sheriff Department shows Erron Martez Dequan Brown in Atlanta. Brown, of Bessemer was charged with attempted murder in the Nov. 22. 2018 shooting at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Ala., according to a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. (Fulton County Sheriff Department via AP)