White House staffers admonished for posting political tweets

Six former and current White House staffers are being reprimanded for posting political tweets, such as the Trump campaign slogan "Make America Great Again," on Twitter accounts they use for government business.
The U.S. Office of Special Counsel has sent warning letters to the six warning them that their tweets violated the Hatch Act. The law restricts political activities of federal employees working in the executive branch.
The special counsel's office reviewed the tweets after receiving complaints from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a watchdog group that works to ensure that public officials work on behalf of all taxpayers. The special counsel's office sent a five-page summary of its findings to CREW on Friday.
