The Latest: Immigrant’s supporters end courthouse protest

Supporters of Nelson Pinos, facing deportation, block the front doors of the federal building, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Hartford, Conn. They are demanding that Immigration and Customs Enforcement allow Pinos, of Ecuador, to go home to his family in time for the holidays. He was ordered to leave the U.S. a few weeks before Christmas 2017. He instead sought sanctuary in a New Haven church. Dave Collins AP Photo