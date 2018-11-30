Not president, not yet a senator: Romney is starting over

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2018, file photo, Sen.-elect Mitt Romney, R-Utah, center, walks the hallway on Capitol Hill in Washington. Romney is a man in-between. He made it to Washington after all _ but not as president of the United States, the office he sought twice and other men won. He’s not yet a senator from Utah, either, until he’s sworn in Jan. 3. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo