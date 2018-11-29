Witness contradicts police account of shooting of black teen

Witness Jose Torres testifies at the trial of Chicago police Officer Thomas Gaffney, former Detective David March and ex-Officer Joseph Walsh with Judge Domenica A. Stephenson at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 in Chicago. The trial of the three Chicago police officers charged with lying to protect Jason Van Dyke, a fellow officer from criminal prosecution after he fatally shot black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2016 began Tuesday. Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool Zbigniew Bzdak