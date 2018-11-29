Uganda diverted weapons to South Sudan, new report says

This photo released by Conflict Armament Research taken in Feb. 2017 is said by them to show an L-39 jet trainer/ground attack aircraft at the international airport in Juba, South Sudan. The Conflict Armament Research report released Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, says Uganda diverted European weapons to South Sudan’s military despite an EU arms embargo and asks how a U.S. military jet ended up deployed in South Sudan in possible violation of arms export controls.(Conflict Armament Research via AP) AP