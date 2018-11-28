Maine Rep.-elect Golden votes against Pelosi

Democratic Rep.-elect Jared Golden of Maine has followed through on his campaign promise not to support Nancy Pelosi's nomination to be House speaker.
In Washington, Golden voted against Pelosi while Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine voted to support Pelosi's nomination.
House Democrats voted 203-32 Wednesday in the closed-door session.
To become speaker when Democrats take majority control, she'll need 218 votes if all Republicans vote against her after lawmakers are seated in January.
Golden won Maine's first ranked-choice election for members of Congress.
He lost the first-round votes to Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin but emerged victorious by about 3,500 votes after two trailing candidates were removed and their votes were reassigned.
