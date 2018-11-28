Prep school grad in sex assault case asks for new trial

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2017 file photo, Owen Labrie looks at his family during a break on the first day of a hearing in Concord, N.H., whether he deserves a new trial. Labrie an elite prep school graduate convicted of using a computer to lure an underage student for sex is asking the New Hampshire Supreme Court for a new trial by arguing he had ineffective counsel. He was acquitted in 2015 of raping a 15-year-old classmate as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul’s School. The court is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, that Labrie’s trial lawyers were ineffective because they failed to challenge the computer charge. The Concord Monitor via AP, Pool, File Geoff Forester