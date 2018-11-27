Putin ‘concerned’ about Ukraine after confrontation

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gestures during a parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Ukraine’s president on Monday urged parliament to impose martial law in the country to fight “growing aggression from Russia,” after a weekend naval confrontation off the disputed Crimean Peninsula in which Russia fired on and seized three Ukrainian vessels amid renewed tensions between the neighbors. (Mykola Lazarenko, Presidential Press Service via AP) Mykola Lazarenko AP