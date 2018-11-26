Trump defends use of tear gas on caravan migrants

President Donald Trump is defending a show of force by U.S. agents who fired tear gas into a crowd at the Mexican border. The crowd included rock-throwing migrants but also barefoot, crying children.
Trump said Monday the U.S. Border Patrol agents were being "rushed" over the weekend. He said: "Nobody is coming into our country unless they come legally."
There are two competing narratives about the caravan of migrants now stuck at the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump's view is that the caravan is a threat to U.S. national security, migrants intent on exploiting U.S. asylum law. Others say the administration is exaggerating to stoke fears and achieve its policy goals.
About 70 people were arrested, accused of crossing into the U.S. illegally.
