Washington governor praises soldier killed in Afghanistan

In this undated photo released by the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)/Department of Defense shows Sgt. Leandro Jasso, 25, who was assigned to Company A, 2d Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Sgt. Jasso was wounded by small arms fire while conducting combat operations in Afghanistan. He was immediately treated and medically evacuated to the nearest medical treatment facility, where he died of his wounds. Department of Defense via AP United States Special Operations Command