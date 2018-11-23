Government seeks quick ruling on transgender troops case

FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, a supporter of LGBT rights holds up an “equality flag” on Capitol Hill in Washington, during an event held by Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass. in support of transgender members of the military. The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to fast-track cases on the president’s decision to prevent certain transgender people from serving in the military. The administration asked the court on Nov. 23, 2018, to take up three cases on the issue. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo