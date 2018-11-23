Ruling in genital mutilation case shocks women’s advocates

FILE - In this April 21, 2017 file photo, FBI agents leave the office of Dr. Fakhruddin Attar at the Burhani Clinic in Livonia, Mich., after completing a search for documents. A federal judge dismissed some charges Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, against eight people, including two doctors, in the genital mutilation of nine girls at the suburban Detroit clinic, finding it’s up to states rather than Congress to regulate the practice. Detroit News via AP, File Clarence Tabb Jr.