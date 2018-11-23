Some families split up at border still detained months later

FILE - This Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, shows a scene from a tour of South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. Half a dozen families who were separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are still detained in Texas months after reuniting with their children. Immigrant advocates say the government has violated a longstanding legal agreement that bars it from detaining children in unlicensed facilities like the South Texas Family Residential Center past 20 days.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP, File Charles Reed