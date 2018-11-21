AP Explains: The hunt for missing, dead in California fire

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 file photo, search and rescue workers search for human remains at a trailer park burned out from the Camp fire in Paradise, Calif. Officials say the search to find the missing and identify victims could take months given the size and scope of the deadly wildfire that swept Northern California’s Gold Rush country. The Camp Fire in Butte County that started two weeks ago has killed multiple people and hundreds of names are on a fluctuating list of the unaccounted. John Locher, File AP Photo