Judge denies request for name of officer who killed guard

FILE - This file photo provided by Avontea Boose shows her baby Tristan Roberson and the boy’s father Jemel Roberson. Jemel Roberson, an armed security guard at a bar in Robbins, Ill., was fatally shot outside the bar Nov. 11 by a white Midlothian police officer. A federal judge on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, refused to order the release of the name of a suburban Chicago police officer who fatally shot Roberson. (Avontea Boose via AP, File) AP