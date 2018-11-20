Seoul will dissolve Japan-funded sexual slavery foundation

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2015 file photo, college students hold portraits of the deceased former South Korean sex slaves who were forced to serve for the Japanese military in World War II, and lit candles during a rally against Japanese government in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea says it will dissolve a foundation funded by Japan to compensate South Korean women who were forced to work in Japan’s World War II military brothels. Seoul’s Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, it will take legal steps to dissolve the foundation. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo