Recount requested for suburban Atlanta congressional seat

FILE- In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo House Rules Committee members, Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga., listens on Capitol Hill, in Washington. The Democrat challenging Woodall of Georgia has filed an official request for a recount with state election officials after certified results show her trailing by only a few hundred votes. Carolyn Bourdeaux submitted the request to the Georgia secretary of state’s office Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, saying the razor-thin margin in the race for the Atlanta-area 7th District seat deserves a second count. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo