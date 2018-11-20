Bosnia’s 3-member presidency takes office after Oct. vote

Members of Bosnia’s newly elected tripartite presidency, Bosnian Serb member Milorad Dodik, foreground, Muslim member Sefik Dzaferovic, centre, and Croat member Zeljko Komsic, background, enter the room to attend the inauguration ceremony in Sarajevo, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Bosnia’s three-member presidency has been inaugurated after last month’s election with nationalist politicians forming a majority on a body designed to heal the country’s ethnic divide. Amel Emric AP Photo