Steyer makes move toward 2020 with ad, trip to SC

FILE- In this March 16, 2018, file photo political activist Tom Steyer speaks during a “Need to Impeach” town hall event at the Clifton Cultural Arts Center in Cincinnati. Billionaire investor Steyer is making more moves toward launching a potential 2020 presidential bid. Steyer says in a news release Tuesday, Nov. 20, that he’s planning to return to early-voting South Carolina next month an event in South Carolina. John Minchillo, File AP Photo