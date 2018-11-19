In this Nov. 15, 2018, photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leaves a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. Pelosi’s bid to return as House speaker is putting newly elected Democrats in a spot. The speaker’s vote will among the first votes cast in the new Congress, with all eyes will be watching -- and cameras rolling for TV ads -- to see if the incoming freshmen who promised to oppose Pelosi on the campaign trail will actually do so in the House chamber.
In this Nov. 15, 2018, photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leaves a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. Pelosi’s bid to return as House speaker is putting newly elected Democrats in a spot. The speaker’s vote will among the first votes cast in the new Congress, with all eyes will be watching -- and cameras rolling for TV ads -- to see if the incoming freshmen who promised to oppose Pelosi on the campaign trail will actually do so in the House chamber. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo
In this Nov. 15, 2018, photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leaves a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. Pelosi’s bid to return as House speaker is putting newly elected Democrats in a spot. The speaker’s vote will among the first votes cast in the new Congress, with all eyes will be watching -- and cameras rolling for TV ads -- to see if the incoming freshmen who promised to oppose Pelosi on the campaign trail will actually do so in the House chamber. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo

Nation & World

The big question for new House Dems: Will you back Pelosi?

By LISA MASCARO and ALAN FRAM Associated Press

November 19, 2018 11:05 PM

WASHINGTON

The big first question for the new Democrats in the House is whether they will vote for Nancy Pelosi as speaker.

The escalating power struggle over Pelosi's future intensified Monday as her critics unveiled a letter signed by 16 Democrats vowing to oppose her. If that holds, it could be enough to derail her bid. If not, she could reclaim the gavel she once held.

The vote on a new speaker will be among the first cast in the new Congress. For many of the Democratic freshmen, it's a moment of truth after campaign promises to demand new leadership.

For now, just five freshmen have signed onto the letter opposing Pelosi. Two of them are in races not yet called by The Associated Press.

  Comments  