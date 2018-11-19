Police officer killed as more street protests paralyze Haiti

Residents run past burning barricades during a strike that is part of protests demanding to know how Petro Caribe funds have been used by the current and past administrations, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. Much of the financial support to help Haiti rebuild after the 2010 earthquake comes from Venezuela’s Petro Caribe fund, a 2005 pact that gives suppliers below-market financing for oil and is under the control of the central government. Dieu Nalio Chery AP Photo