Fascists and extreme far right wing supporters rise their right arm saluting the fascist anthem as they remember former Spanish Dictator Francisco Franco on the 43th anniversary of his death, in Madrid,Spain, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Hundreds of people nostalgic for Spain’s fascist past held a rally on Sunday to mark the 43th anniversary of dictator Francisco Franco’s death.
Fascists and extreme far right wing supporters rise their right arm saluting the fascist anthem as they remember former Spanish Dictator Francisco Franco on the 43th anniversary of his death, in Madrid,Spain, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Hundreds of people nostalgic for Spain’s fascist past held a rally on Sunday to mark the 43th anniversary of dictator Francisco Franco’s death. Manu Fernandez AP Photo
Fascists and extreme far right wing supporters rise their right arm saluting the fascist anthem as they remember former Spanish Dictator Francisco Franco on the 43th anniversary of his death, in Madrid,Spain, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Hundreds of people nostalgic for Spain’s fascist past held a rally on Sunday to mark the 43th anniversary of dictator Francisco Franco’s death. Manu Fernandez AP Photo

Nation & World

Feminist activists interrupt Franco memorial event in Madrid

The Associated Press

November 18, 2018 09:37 AM

MADRID

Spanish police have intervened to keep trouble from erupting at a rally marking the anniversary of military dictator Francisco Franco's death after feminist protesters interrupted the event in Madrid.

Officers on horseback and on foot quickly moved to keep an angry crowd of about 200 away from the three members of the Feminist group Femen who ran into the gathering topless and with "Legal fascism, national shame" painted on their torsos.

The rally is held annually on the Sunday falling closest to Nov. 20, the date Franco died in 1975. The general ruled Spain for 36 years after leading a military uprising that started the Spanish Civil War.

Spain's Socialist-led government is planning to exhume Franco's remains from an elaborate mausoleum outside Madrid. The decision has infuriated Spaniards nostalgic for the dictatorship.

  Comments  