Ed Department investigates claims against women’s programs

Kursat Pekgoz, a PhD student at the University of Southern California, poses for a photo on the school’s campus on Oct. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. Federal education officials are investigating complaints by men’s rights activists who claim that university programs and groups for women amount to discrimination against men. Pekgoz, a doctoral student in English literature who came to the United States from Turkey. Pekgoz believes that men are being treated unfairly in higher education in America. Jae C. Hong AP Photo