Azeri opposition leader faces charges after illegal rally

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 4, 2010 file photo, Ali Karimli, the then leader of Azerbaijan’s opposition party Musavat, speaks to reporters during a news conference in the party’s headquarters in Baku, Azerbaijan. Ali Karimli, the head of Azeri opposition party Popular Front faces legal action after authorities arrested him in Baku on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018, for attempting to lead an unsanctioned demonstration. Manoocher Deghati, File AP Photo