Trump to visit California fire scene as death toll rises

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 file photo, a home burns as the Camp Fire rages through Paradise, Calif. A Northern California sheriff dramatically increased the count of the missing from the deadly wildfire again, saying more than 1,000 people are now on the list. Authorities are searching for those who perished and those who survived the fiercest of wildfires ahead of a planned visit Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, by President Donald Trump. Noah Berger, File AP Photo