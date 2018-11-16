Supporters of the United National Party (UNP) and ousted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe burn coffins to represent the death of democracy during a protest against the government of disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Sri Lanka has been in a crisis since Oct. 26, when President Maithripala Sirisena suddenly fired Wickremesinghe and replaced him with Rajapaksa. Sirisena had also suspended Parliament, apparently to allow Rajapaksa time to gather support among lawmakers.
Supporters of the United National Party (UNP) and ousted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe burn coffins to represent the death of democracy during a protest against the government of disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Sri Lanka has been in a crisis since Oct. 26, when President Maithripala Sirisena suddenly fired Wickremesinghe and replaced him with Rajapaksa. Sirisena had also suspended Parliament, apparently to allow Rajapaksa time to gather support among lawmakers. Rukmal Gamage AP Photo
After brawl, pandemonium halts Sri Lanka’s Parliament

The Associated Press

November 16, 2018 02:49 AM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

Pandemonium is reigning in Sri Lanka's Parliament as lawmakers supporting disputed Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa are preventing the proceedings from taking place.

One lawmaker is sitting on the speaker's chair while others are shouting slogans. Parliament was to begin its proceedings on Friday, a day after the speaker announced there is no prime minister or government following a no-confidence motion against Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa claimed the speaker had no authority to remove him. On Thursday, rival lawmakers exchanged blows, leaving one injured.

Sri Lanka has been in political crisis since Oct. 26 when President Maithripala Sirisena abruptly sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and appointed the former strongman Rajapaksa. Wickremsinghe says he has the majority support in the house.

