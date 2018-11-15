NRA sues to block new Washington gun-control measure

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, file photo, staff members for the Yes on I-1639 campaign, a gun safety initiative, prepare campaign materials at their headquarters in Seattle. The National Rifle Association is suing to block the new, voter-approved gun control measure in Washington state. The NRA and the Bellevue, Washington-based Second Amendment Foundation sued in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, saying the measure violates the 2nd Amendment and strays into the regulation of interstate commerce, which is the province of the federal government. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo