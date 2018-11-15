Trump aide ousted by first lady says service was ‘an honor’

In this Nov. 13, 2018, photo, Deputy National Security Adviser Mira Ricardel, right, watches as President Donald Trump arrives for a Diwali ceremonial lighting of the Diya in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Washington. Ricardel is leaving the White House, one day after first lady Melania Trump’s office issued an extraordinary statement calling for her dismissal. Evan Vucci AP Photo