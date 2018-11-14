Photo of Hitler embracing child of Jewish grandmother sold

In this 1933 photo released by Alexander Historical Auctions, Adolf Hitler embraces Rosa Bernile Nineau, who was nearly 6,, at his mountainside Bavarian retreat in Germany. The black-and-white image taken by Heinrich Hoffmann shows Hitler embracing Nineau who had a Jewish grandmother, has sold at auction for more than $11,000. The photograph is inscribed by Hitler himself in dark blue ink. Alexander Historical Auctions via AP Heinrich Hoffmann