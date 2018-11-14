APNewsBreak: Landry to run for re-election, not governor

FILE - In a Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks during a Bond Commission hearing, in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, that he won’t challenge Gov. John Bel Edwards in next year’s governor’s race, choosing instead to run for re-election as the state’s chief legal officer after significantly raising the profile of the job. Melinda Deslatte, File AP Photo