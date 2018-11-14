Mattis defends use of military on US-Mexico border

Migrants traveling with a caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, wait to board a bus in La Concha, Mexico, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Buses and trucks are carrying some migrants into the state of Sinaloa along the Gulf of California and further northward into the border state of Sonora. The bulk of the main caravan appeared to be about 1,100 miles from the border, but was moving hundreds of miles per day. Marco Ugarte AP Photo