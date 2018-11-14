The latest in bling: Selfie with a lion cub and a sport car

This photo provided Wednesday Nov.14, 2018 by Fondation 30 Millions d’Amis (30 Million Friends Foundation) shows a lion cub found by police in a Lamborghini on Paris’ famed Champs-Elysees avenue, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 in Paris. Paris police officers found a lion cub in a Lamborghini during a traffic stop on the city’s famed Champs-Elysees. The cub, named Putin but known as Dadou, is less than two months old, according to the French animal protection agency now caring for it. (Fondation 30 Millions d’Amis via AP) AP