Trump ally Kevin McCarthy hopes to lead shrunken House GOP

FILE - IN this Aug. 15, 2018, file photo, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., answers a question during his appearance with the Public Policy Institute of California in Sacramento, Calif. Frustration and finger-pointing spilled over at a private meeting of House Republicans late Tuesday, Nov. 13 as lawmakers sorted through an election that cost the majority and began considering new leaders. The speaker’s gavel now out of reach, McCarthy, an ally of President Donald Trump, is poised to be minority leader. But he faces a challenge from Jim Jordan of the conservative Freedom Caucus. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo