Former Honduran president criticizes brother’s prosecution

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2010 file photo, Honduras’ President Porfirio Lobo, waves during his presidential inauguration ceremony in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Lobo said on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, that the Central American country’s current government is trampling his honor by bringing corruption cases against his wife and most recently his brother. Last week, prosecutors accused 91-year-old Ramon Lobo of pocketing some $300,000 that the government had paid soldiers guarding him at a ranch north of the capital. Porfirio Lobo’s wife has been held since February on charges of diverting $700,000 in public funds. Eduardo Verdugo, File AP Photo