Czech government to face no-confidence vote over PM scandal

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2018 file photo Czech Republic’s Prime Minister Andrej Babis waits in front of his residency in Prague, Czech Republic. On Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, the office of Czech Prosecutor General says authorities are investigating allegations that the son of Prime Minister Andrej Babis was kept abroad by his father’s collaborator in a case of an alleged fraud charges involving EU subsidies the premier faces. Petr David Josek, file AP Photo