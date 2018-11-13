Aussie car rammer guilty on 6 murder counts, other charges

FILE - In this image taken from video on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, file photo, made available by Lachlan V, a man is held by police after a car was driven into pedestrians on a busy Melbourne intersection in Melbourne, Australia. James Gargasoulas, who drove a car through a crowd on a pedestrian-only Australian street last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more, has been found guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, of all 33 charges against him, including six counts of murder. (Lachlan V via AP) AP