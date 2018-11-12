Man wants 1994 murder case tossed, alleges police misconduct

FILE - In this June 28, 2017, file photo, Patrick Pursley, left, talks in his attorney’s office in Chicago. Pursley, convicted of murder with inaccurate ballistic evidence, wants his case dismissed on the eve of his retrial based on allegations of police and prosecutorial misconduct. Lawyers for Pursley will argue their motion Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2018, the day the trial was scheduled to begin in Winnebago County Court. Ivan Moreno File AP Photo