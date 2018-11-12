Lebanon to form body to probe civil war disappearances

FILE - This Monday, July 11, 2016 file photo, a member of The International Red Cross takes a saliva sample from Umalbaneen Ali Wehbe, sister of Habib Ali Wehbe who went missing in 1976 during the Lebanese civil war, at her home, in the southern suburb of Beirut Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanon’s parliament approved Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 the formation of an independent commission to help determine the fate of thousands of people who went missing during the country’s civil war 28 years after it ended. Hassan Ammar, File AP Photo