Leaders meet in Italy to find settlement in Libya

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 file photo, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives at the informal EU summit in Salzburg, Austria. A gathering of leaders of Libya’s quarrelling factions and of countries keen on stabilizing the North African nation opens in Monday Nov. 12, 2018, where Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte will be greeting arrivals Monday evening in Sicily, aimed at finding a political settlement that would bolster the fight against Islamic militants and stop illegal migrants crossing the Mediterranean to Europe’s southern shores. Kerstin Joensson, File AP Photo