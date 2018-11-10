Tight race in Georgia shines light on voting restrictions

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, right, waits backstage with her family and friends before speaking to a crowd of supporters during her election night watch party at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Georgia’s hotly contested and potentially historic governor’s race may not be over yet, with Democrat Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp awaiting the final accounting of absentee and provisional ballots. Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP Alyssa Pointer