Despite loss, Beto O’Rourke’s run reveals a changing Texas

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, the 2018 Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, makes his concession speech at his election night party in El Paso, Texas. O’Rourke didn’t turn Texas blue, but for the first time in decades, it’s looking much less red. Texas has long been a laboratory of conservatism. But cracks in the GOP’s supremacy are emerging. The results could reverberate nationally. Eric Gay, File AP Photo