Election results offer more evidence of urban-rural divide

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2018 file photo, Illinois Sixth Congressional District winner Sean Casten takes questions at a press conference in Downers Grove, Ill., about his win in the Nov. 6, 2018 general election. Illinois Democrats did what was once unthinkable when they flipped two suburban Chicago congressional districts that had been held by Republicans pretty much since World War II. Casten defeated six-term Republican Rep. Peter Roskam by more than five percentage points. (Bev Horne/Daily Herald via AP)/Daily Herald via AP)