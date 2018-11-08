Tester wins by poaching Trump voters, holding his base

Sen. Jon Tester surrounded by family and supporters, announces his victory Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 in Great Falls, Mont. Tester has won a third term in the U.S. Senate by beating Republican Matt Rosendale. Tester won Tuesday’s close election despite President Donald Trump taking a personal interest in defeating him.

