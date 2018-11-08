APNewsBreak: Govt Olympic funds not usable for abuse probes

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2018 file photo, a speed skating figure is displayed in front of the Alpensia Ski Jumping Center ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. A growing sex-abuse problem in Olympic sports has led to a steady stream of Congressional hearings and a three-year grant worth $2.2 million. Yet not a penny of those federal funds can be used to fight the actual problem: investigating or resolving more than 800 open cases, many brought by victims themselves. Michael Probst, File AP Photo