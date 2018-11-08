Former NY attorney general won’t face abuse charges

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2016, file photo, New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman speaks during a news conference in New York. The prosecutor appointed to investigate allegations that former New York Attorney General Schneiderman physically abused women says she has closed the case without bringing criminal charges, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Schneiderman said in a statement he didn’t consider the decision an exoneration. He also apologized “for any and all pain that I have caused.” Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo