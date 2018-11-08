Trump attends Kavanaugh ceremony at Supreme Court

President Donald Trump’s motorcade leaves Capitol Hill after a ceremony for new Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court, in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Suddenly facing life under divided government, President Donald Trump and congressional leaders talked bipartisanship but then bluntly previewed the fault lines to come. Trump threatened to go after House Democrats who try to investigate him, while Rep. Nancy Pelosi said her party would be “a check and balance” against the White House. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo