Activists laud Native American women’s election to US House

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Democrat house candidate Sharice Davids speaks to supporters at a victory party in Olathe, Kan. Davids defeated Republican incumbent Kevin Yoder to win the Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District seat. Democratic House candidate Debra Haaland who won in New Mexico’s 1st congressional district and Davids will join U.S. Reps. Tom Cole, who is Chickasaw, and Markwayne Mullin, an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation, in the House. Colin E. Braley, File AP Photo