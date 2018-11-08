Thousands share photo of ex-inmate with #VOTED sticker

In this photo provided by Equal Justice Initiative, former death row inmate Anthony Ray Hinton laughs with a #VOTED sticker on his forehead, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Montgomery, Ala. Hinton spent 28 years on Alabama’s death row before his release in 2015. The group that helped free him, Equal Justice Initiative, tweeted the picture writing, “For 30 years, Mr. Hinton was stripped of all his rights while he sat on Alabama death row for a crime he didn’t commit. Today, he arrived at the polls at 7am and exercised his right to vote.” (Equal Justice Initiative via AP) AP