O’Halleran win gives Arizona Democrats their House majority

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the O’Halleran For Congress campaign shows incumbent Democrat Rep. Tom O’Halleran in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District. The incumbent and Democratic O’Halleran, running against Wendy Rogers, says he’s less concerned with politics than policy. The race for the 1st Congressional District hasn’t gained much attention. It was drawn to be competitive but reliably has been Democrat since 2012. O'Halleran For Congress via AP,File Nate Pesce